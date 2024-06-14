Israeli Forces Injure Child, Detain Three – West Bank Update (VIDEO)

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was shot while Israeli soldiers were forcing their way into the Al-Amari camp in Al-Bireh.

A Palestinian child was injured by Israeli army fire during a raid, and three Palestinians were detained during Friday’s incursion into refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that a critically injured 12-year-old boy with a bullet wound in his torso was transported to a hospital.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was shot while Israeli soldiers were forcing their way into the Al-Amari camp in Al-Bireh city.

Israeli terrorists throw body of a Palestinian child in a waste bin. This is in the West Bank not Gaza. They think non Jews aren’t human. pic.twitter.com/wyNgYlVjaL — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) June 14, 2024

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army stormed the Al-Amari camp and also raided the Um Alsharayet neighborhood south of the city.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli army detained a young man during the incursion, though his name was not disclosed.

WAFA also reported an Israeli military presence at the entrance to Birzeit, north of Ramallah, and an invasion of Nabi Salih, northwest of the city.

In northern Ramallah, Israeli forces arrested two young men in the town of Sinjil and closed its entrances.

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers attacked cars belonging to citizens near the towns of Huwara and Burin, south of Nablus, causing damage, the news agency reported.

The moment the occupation soldiers directly opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle in the vicinity of Al-Amari camp in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh. pic.twitter.com/SttSTlbvMk — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 14, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces raided the town of Idhna west of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and stormed the home of a recently released prisoner.

Israeli occupation forces vandalized the place where the family had gathered to receive well-wishers celebrating his release and forced everyone to leave.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 543 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory.

(PC, Anadolu)