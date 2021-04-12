Israeli Forces Detain 28 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 28 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli forces rounded up 10 Palestinians after ransacking their families’ homes in Tuqu town, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Five others were detained in raids across the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, Israeli soldiers thoroughly searched several houses and arrested two former prisoners. Clashes occurred between residents and the soldiers during the raid. Many were treated for tear gas inhalation fired by the soldiers.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians in their 40s and 50s, after breaking into their family homes in the al-Tur neighborhood.

Undercover Israeli forces, known as Mista’arvim, sneaked into the Silwan neighborhood and abducted an 18-year-old teenager after brutally assaulting him.

In Ramallah district, PPS said an Israeli military raid in Deir Jarir village, east of Ramallah, resulted in the detention of two residents.

Israeli troops also raided the Ramallah city neighborhood of al-Masayef, where they ransacked a house. No detentions were reported though.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained Mona Qadan, 50, after ransacking her house in Arraba town, southwest of Jenin. Qadan, who was detained several times, was previously released in a prisoners’ exchange deal.

Soldiers also detained two brothers after breaking into their houses in Jenin city. Israeli troops re-arrested a former prisoner from Burqin town, west of Jenin, and three others from Qabatiya town, near Jenin.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)