Israeli Strikes Hit Khan Yunis, Nuseirat, Jabaliya: Scores Killed, Injured in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Civilian areas across the Gaza Strip—including homes and displacement camps—were targeted in deadly Israeli raids on Saturday.

The Israeli occupation army escalated its military operations across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least 21 Palestinians and injuring dozens more since dawn, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that four people — including two children and a woman — were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment building in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses also reported that several Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

In central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that one person was killed and five others — including a child — were injured in an Israeli airstrike near Al-Qassam Mosque in Nuseirat. In a separate incident, two Palestinians, including a child, were injured in an Israeli attack on a house in the eastern part of Al-Zawayda town.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and drones unleashed heavy gunfire east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, intensifying the assault in the area.

The death toll from Israeli attacks has continued to mount since dawn, with at least 21 Palestinians confirmed killed across the Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Hasnaa Abu Shaqra was playing on her phone when an Israeli missile struck the neighboring Al-Sharif house in Khan Younis without warning.

“My mom was washing dishes when the bombing started. She flew and hit the wall,” Hasnaa said. Her mother, siblings, and grandfather were all… pic.twitter.com/a8Ay0J9XtD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 24, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)