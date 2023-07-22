Joy in Palestine as Families Celebrate ‘Tawjihi’ Results

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle joined families celebrating their kids’ high grades in Gaza.

The results of the final high school exam, known as Tawjihi, are in, and Palestinian families are out celebrating.

Over 87,000 Palestinian students took part in their final matriculation exams, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

Tawjihi is the final exam in the last year of high school; they serve as placement tests for universities.

Those with overall high grades have greater opportunities in terms of choosing coveted majors in Palestinian universities, for example, medicine, engineering, and law.

The Palestine Chronicle joined families celebrating their kids’ high grades in Gaza. Palestinians are among the most educated nations in the Middle East region, where the literacy rate stands at 96.66%, and adults with high education are estimated at 94.78% among women and 98.49% among men.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)