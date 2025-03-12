Netanyahu’s Honeymoon with Trump Turns Sour – Yedioth Ahronoth

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The once-close relationship between Netanyahu and the Trump administration has shifted, with Israel now forced to yield to Washington’s demands on key issues.

The so-called “honeymoon” between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Trump administration has come to an end, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. What was once a close alliance has turned into a relationship where Netanyahu appears to be yielding to Washington’s demands, with President Donald Trump making strategic decisions on Israel’s behalf.

The report highlights that Netanyahu’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, imposed a ceasefire during the initial phase of the prisoner exchange deal with Gaza—a move Netanyahu did not support. This, according to Ynet, underscores Israel’s growing subservience to the American agenda.

Forced Agreements

The United States is now pressuring Israel to implement the maritime border demarcation agreement with Lebanon, a deal Netanyahu once labeled as an “agreement of betrayal and surrender” when former Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed it. Despite his earlier promises to annul the agreement, Netanyahu is now compelled to enforce it.

This shift in dynamics has left Israel in a precarious position, with the Trump administration dictating terms on issues ranging from Gaza ceasefires to negotiations with Lebanon, the newspaper’s report argued.

Silence on US-Hamas Talks

Adding to Israel’s unease, direct negotiations between the United States and Hamas were imposed on the Israeli government, according to the report. While US officials have deemed these talks unsuccessful, the possibility of their resumption looms.

Israel maintained complete silence when it was revealed that Trump’s envoy for captives’ affairs, Adam Boehler, was negotiating with Hamas. The Israeli newspaper argued that Boehler even mocked Israeli Minister Ron Dermer in interviews, joking about having coffee with Hamas leaders.

A Submissive Israel

The report concludes that Israel has become entirely subservient to the American agenda, with Trump not only acting as the US president but also attempting to influence Israeli policies directly.

“This is not bad for Trump because the Israeli government accepts all his demands,” Ynet stated.

Netanyahu’s Dilemma

Netanyahu’s situation mirrors that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who faced harsh treatment in the White House after defying Trump’s orders. Netanyahu, aware of this precedent, appears to be walking a tightrope, complying with Trump’s demands to avoid similar repercussions.

The growing subservience to the US, as seen by Ynet, has sparked internal criticism within Israel.

Opposition parties, such as Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, have accused Netanyahu of abandoning his earlier tough stance on Hezbollah and Lebanon. “The man who shouted ‘we won’t give up an inch’ is now giving up everything—just to survive politically and curry favor with world powers,” the party reportedly said in a statement.

In response, Netanyahu’s Likud party defended his policies, claiming they have weakened Hezbollah and strengthened Israel’s security. However, the criticism underscores the growing discontent with Netanyahu’s reliance on Trump’s directives.

A Broader Shift

The report also highlights the broader implications of this dynamic, with Israel’s foreign policy increasingly aligned with US interests, even at the expense of its own strategic goals.

The maritime agreement with Lebanon, for instance, is seen as serving American and Saudi interests, with Trump leveraging it to strengthen ties with Riyadh.

As Netanyahu navigates this complex relationship, the question being asked by a growing number of Israeli analysts remains: how long can Israel maintain its subservience to the American agenda? For now, many argue that the so-called honeymoon is over, and Netanyahu finds himself in a position where defiance is not an option.

(PC, Israeli Media, Al-Mayadeen)