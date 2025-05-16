NYU Withholds Student’s Diploma for Condemning Genocide in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

NYU accused the graduate of misusing “his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views.”

New York University has withheld the diploma of a student who condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and US “complicity,” during his graduation speech.

“I want to say that the genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been live-streamed to our phones for the past 18 months,” undergraduate Logan Rozos said to resounding applause, and some boos, on Wednesday.

"I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide." NYU student Logan Rozos denounced Israel's genocide in Gaza during his graduation speech to roaring applause. In retaliation, NYU has withheld his diploma and is threatening further disciplinary action.

“I do not wish to speak only to my own politics today, but to speak for all people of conscience, all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity,” Rozos continued, adding, “I want to say that I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide.”

Disciplinary Actions

NYU subsequently issued a statement denouncing “the choice by a student at the Gallatin School’s graduation today—one of over 20 school graduation ceremonies across our campus—to misuse his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views.”

Logan Rozos is having his diploma withheld by NYU for speaking up about Palestine in his graduation speech, which was met with applause. The university likened the speech to an abuse of privilege.

The university alleged that Rozos “lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules.”

“The University is withholding his diploma while we pursue disciplinary actions,” the statement said.

It added that NYU was “deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him.”

Use of ‘Zionist’ in Conduct Guidelines

This is not the first time NYU has taken action against voices critical of Israel, Al Mayadeen reported.

In August, the university updated its Guidance and Expectations on Student Conduct guidelines to include the use of the word “Zionist”.

“Using code words, like ‘Zionist,’ does not eliminate the possibility that your speech violates the NDAH Policy,” it states. NDAH refers to “Nondiscrimination and anti-harassment.”

“For many Jewish people, Zionism is a part of their Jewish identity. Speech and conduct that would violate the NDAH if targeting Jewish or Israeli people can also violate the NDAH if directed toward Zionists,” the policy adds.

The updated rules reportedly followed a wave of student-led demonstrations on campus against the Gaza genocide. In response, NYU’s administration called police to campus, resulting in widespread arrests of students and faculty, Al Mayadeen reported.

Last December, the report added, two tenured professors, Andrew Ross and Sonya Posmentier, were declared “personae non gratae” by the university after joining a sit-in demanding NYU divest from companies profiting from Israel’s military assault on Gaza. They were barred from entering certain campus buildings.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)