Palestinian Shot by Israeli Soldiers at Military Checkpoint

Israeli occupation forces opened fire and injured a Palestinian at Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses said the youth, who was not immediately identified, was injured and was seen laying on the ground. His condition remains unclear.

The soldiers shut down the checkpoint and prevented the movement of people and cars through it in and out of Jerusalem to Ramallah.

ISF shot and injured a Palestinian at Qalandia Checkpoint N of Jerusalem City; The Checkpoint is currently closed on both sides pic.twitter.com/bk0WERTUXj — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) December 7, 2020

“For Palestinians, there is no escaping the violent threat posed by the checkpoints within a colonial framework,” wrote renowned journalist and author Ramona Wadi.

“Checkpoints enable colonial violence; Ahmed Erekat is sadly and simply the latest visible victim of Israel’s fake security narrative,” Wadi added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)