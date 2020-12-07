WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Four Palestinians during Raid in Qalandiya

Israeli soldiers shot and injured four Palestinians during a raid this morning of Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem. Three of them are in critical condition and were immediately admitted to surgery at Ramallah hospital, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

One was shot by a live bullet in the chest, another in the stomach, and a third in the main artery in the leg. All three were immediately admitted to surgery at Ramallah hospital in an effort to save their lives, said the ministry.

The fourth received moderate injuries to the leg.

Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded 4 Palestinian citizens during a raid in Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem in the early hours of Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/9E9pzODj9G — AhmedShameya 🇵🇸 (@FreedomToPales3) December 7, 2020

Reports said an army unit sneaked into the camp in a civilian bus in order to apprehend people.

Young camp residents clashed with the soldiers, who fired live bullets at the youths injuring the four before leaving the camp after detaining two brothers whose father was previously killed by Israeli soldiers.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)