Qassam Fighters Attempt Israeli Soldier Capture in Khan Yunis Ambush

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades launched a complex ambush east of Khan Yunis, targeting Israeli forces and attempting a soldier capture.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Wednesday that its fighters had attempted to capture an Israeli soldier during a complex ambush east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel, Al-Qassam said its fighters raided a concentration of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis, earlier in the day.

The group reported that its fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank and an armored personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 anti-tank missiles, followed by strikes on two military excavators using the same type of missile.

Palestinian resistance groups have intensified their operations against Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip, launching a series of ambushes and attacks that have inflicted mounting casualties and equipment losses on the Israeli army.

Subsequent clashes broke out between Qassam fighters and Israeli forces. According to the statement, the fighters attempted to capture one of the soldiers but were unable to do so due to field conditions. Instead, they killed the soldier and seized his weapon.

Al-Qassam confirmed that its fighters observed an Israeli helicopter landing to evacuate casualties following the operation.

A Qassam commander told Al-Jazeera that while today’s capture attempt in Khan Yunis was unsuccessful, “success will be on our side in future operations.”

He said that resistance fighters are lying in wait across combat zones and ambush points, prepared to inflict major losses on Israeli troops.

The commander added that recent operations have undermined the Israeli army’s image and dragged its forces “through the mud of Gaza.”

This comes a day after Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, warned that the resistance would continue inflicting daily losses on the Israeli army from north to south Gaza, hinting that a successful capture operation could happen soon.

Al-Qassam Brigades release new footage from Gaza: snipers target Israeli soldiers on Tal al-Muntar, RPGs hit tanks in Sheja'iyya, and resistance fighters clash face-to-face with invading forces. The resistance calls this part of its ongoing "Stones of David" operations.

He further stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court—would be making a grave mistake by continuing to keep Israeli troops inside the Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that at least 39 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed in Gaza since the resumption of military operations on March 18, following Israel’s withdrawal from a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal reached in January.

