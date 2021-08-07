Israeli Warplanes Carry out Strikes in Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: Supplied)

Israeli fighters have carried out several airstrikes in multiple places on Friday night in the north of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian security sources have reported.

The Israeli bombing targetted a hill in the northern Gazan city of Jabalia. Palestinian sources reported that three Palestinian homes were affected by the Israeli attacks; one was directly hit by large shrapnel.

Medical sources have confirmed that there were no casualties.

Israel claimed the attacks came in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel that caused fires in several fields in border towns.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

