Scores Detained in West Bank Raids, Worshippers Attacked in Jenin Village

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 47-year-old man also died of his injuries while in Israeli custody, after being shot by Israeli special forces during a raid in Tubas.

Israeli army forces detained several Palestinians, including a young man shot and injured by the army, during raids carried out across various areas of the occupied West Bank early on Friday morning.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that in Nablus, two men were arrested during a raid. One of the men was shot with live ammunition before being detained. The Palestinian Red Crescent’s medical crews were reportedly prevented from reaching the injured man.

In the town of Dura, south of Hebron, five Palestinians were detained, while In the Qalqilya district, six Palestinians were detained during a raid on the village of Kafr Laqif, east of the city.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces detain a Palestinian from the New Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/z4bQuYk3se — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 18, 2025

Among those detained were members of two families. Israeli forces also stormed the nearby village of Sir, where they detained two more Palestinians after searching their homes, WAFA reported.

In Bethlehem, a Palestinian man was detained after being summoned by Israeli intelligence to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. He was taken into custody upon arrival, the report stated.

Another Palestinian was also detained after forces raided and searched his home in the Askar New Camp, east of the city.

Israeli occupation forces detain a Palestinian after shooting and injuring him in the city of Nablus, occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/0MRU84usWr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 17, 2025

These detentions are part of ongoing Israeli military assaults across the West Bank, which often include home raids, property searches, and the detention of civilians.

Settler Attack

In the village of al-Maleh, northeast of the Tubas Governorate, Israeli forces reportedly detained three Palestinian youths on the pretext of confronting a settler attack on the village, according to village council head Mahdi Daraghmeh.

The head of the al-Maleh village council told the Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces handcuffed and blindfolded the men before later releasing them. Daraghmeh indicated that settlers vandalized property, terrorized residents, and stole approximately 350 heads of livestock from the village, the report stated.

Israeli occupation forces fire teargas at Palestinian civilians demonstrating against Israel’s unlawful takeover of Palestinian land near the village of Raba in the northern West Bank province of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/JJNHDSWpGh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 18, 2025

In the city of Jenin, an Israeli military force stormed the town of Ya’bad amid intense drone overflights, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing WAFA. Israeli forces also stormed the village of Shufa, southeast of Tulkarm, patrolled the streets, and obstructed the movement of residents. These forces also detained a farmer as he passed through the military tower site, west of the village, the report stated. They handcuffed and blindfolded him, before assaulting him, and confiscated his phone and agricultural supplies, it added. He was later released.

Worshippers Attacked

Israeli occupation forces also attacked Palestinian worshippers as they performed Friday prayers on Mount Al-Masalmeh in the village of Raba, south of Jenin, in protest against Israeli plans to establish a military base and a new road on the mountain, WAFA reported.

Friday prayers held on Jabal al-Salameh, east of Raba in Jenin, which has been seized by the Israeli occupation to build a military outpost.#Israel pic.twitter.com/qsJLDP3zrE — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) July 18, 2025

Soldiers fired tear gas at the worshippers during the peaceful prayer gathering, resulting in clashes, the report noted.

Confrontations erupted following the assault, with residents also spotting illegal Israeli settlers erecting a tent at the summit of the mountain, signaling potential settlement activity, the report stated.

Israeli zionist jewish settlers steal sheep and cattle from Palestinian shepherds in Jordan Valley! pic.twitter.com/LG0LjH7qwA — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) July 18, 2025

Ghasan Bazour, head of the Raba Village Council, told WAFA that Israeli bulldozers began leveling land near the mountain to construct a military road. He noted that the planned road does not fall within the previously announced confiscation zones. This meant a significantly larger area of farmland—estimated at around 2,200 dunums—located east of the separation wall will become inaccessible to residents, the report stated.

Israeli authorities had recently issued new orders to seize land in the southern and southeastern parts of Raba for the purpose of building a military road and base on Mount Al-Masalmeh, the report noted, which has sparked widespread local opposition and weekly demonstrations.

Tubas Killing

On Thursday, a 47-year-old Palestinian man from Tubas died from critical gunshot wounds sustained earlier in the day after he was shot by Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Far’a area, WAFA reported. Israeli special forces infiltrated the area and surrounded a house in Wadi Al-Far’a.

Breaking | Palestinian detainee Firas Ahmad Sobh was announced killed after being shot by Israeli forces earlier this morning during his forced detention from his home in Wadi Fara’a, southwest of Tubas in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/rebBpmAPyM — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 17, 2025

During the raid, Firas Ahmad Soboh was shot inside the house and subsequently detained while severely wounded. The army is reportedly withholding his body.

(PC, AJA, WAFA, Anadolu)