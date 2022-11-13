Scores of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Scores of Jewish settlers, guarded by Israeli forces, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said that Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups. They performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Since 2003, the Israeli authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.

The Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque as provocative, saying that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli forces and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)