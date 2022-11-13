Scores of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

November 13, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW page)

Scores of Jewish settlers, guarded by Israeli forces, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said that Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups. They performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Since 2003, the Israeli authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.

The Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque as provocative, saying that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli forces and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*