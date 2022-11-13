Two Palestinians, including a child, were injured after they were assaulted and beaten by illegal Jewish settlers near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources confirmed that a group of Jewish settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers west of the village of Dura. The settlers injured two Palestinians, including a child.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Watch| At least two Palestinian youths sustained injuries after being assaulted by extremist Israeli settlers in Khallet Taha region in Dura town, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/EeSvOt3Mp4 — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) November 13, 2022

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

