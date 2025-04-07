Trump Pushes Ceasefire, Iran Talks, Gaza Ownership in Meeting with Netanyahu

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump proposed US control of Gaza, revealed direct Iran talks, and discussed aid to Israel during a meeting with Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump articulated his strong desire for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, underscoring the United States’ active pursuit of a renewed ceasefire accord.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the Oval Office alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump ventured that Israeli control and ownership of the Gaza Strip could potentially yield positive outcomes.

Trump also highlighted the substantial US financial support to Israel. Now, don’t forget we help Israel a lot. You know, we give Israel $4 billion a year. That’s a lot,” he said.

Trump’s statements about Gaza included his assertion that controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a positive step. He reiterated his claim about the Houthi drone capabilities and the US response.

Trump reiterated his vision for the Gaza Strip, describing it as “important real estate” and suggesting the US should exert control over the territory. He proposed that an American “peace force” should govern Gaza after the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Additionally, he addressed the escalating tensions in the Red Sea, claiming that the US military has taken decisive action against Ansarallah’s development of advanced drone technology, inflicting significant damage.

Trump 🇺🇸 (again) pulls out a chair for Netanyahu 🇮🇱 in a show of partnership. Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal with the blood of 60,000 Palestinians 🇵🇸 stained on his monstrous hands. Fascism in full view of the world. Expel 🇺🇸 & 🇮🇱 from the UN now.pic.twitter.com/9BwLqVoZLO — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) April 7, 2025

A pivotal aspect of Trump’s address centered on the US engagement with Iran. He said that the United States has initiated direct diplomatic channels with Tehran, raising the prospect of a high-level meeting between the two nations.

Trump emphasized that a negotiated agreement with Iran would be the preferred course of action, asserting that such an accord would ultimately serve Iran’s interests.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with,” the president told reporters as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

“Now we’re dealing with them directly. And maybe a deal is going to be made, that’d be great, it’ll be really great for Iran,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in his remarks, disclosed Israel’s ongoing efforts to secure the release of captives held in the Gaza Strip. He credited US envoy Steven Witkoff with playing a crucial role in brokering a previous agreement that resulted in the release of 25 detainees. Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to securing the freedom of all captives.

Addressing the contentious issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Netanyahu advocated for a diplomatic strategy reminiscent of the Libyan model, wherein Tripoli relinquished its nuclear program in exchange for international assurances.

He underscored Israel’s unwavering alignment with the United States in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, expressing a preference for effective diplomatic solutions. He stated that a diplomatic agreement would be a good thing if it could be reached.

(PC, AJA)