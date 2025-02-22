West Bank Raids Intensify as Israel Targets Prisoners’ Homes, Displaces Thousands

Israeli forces carried out extensive raids across the West Bank, including Nablus and Hebron, leading to the killing of a child and the displacement of thousands.

Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard in the old town of Nablus, located in the northern West Bank, following Israeli military actions in the area, Al-Jazeera reported, citing Palestinian sources.

The incident occurred after news broke that Israeli occupation forces had withdrawn from the village of Yasid, north of Nablus, following the detention of a Palestinian man and his wife from a besieged house.

The occupation forces had sent Israeli military reinforcements, including a bulldozer, and explosions were heard as they surrounded the home.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military conducted operations in multiple areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, the occupation forces stormed several towns, including Idhna, Al-Shuyukh, and Beit Awa in Hebron, as well as the Al-Disha and Aida camps in Bethlehem, and the Al-Mughayyir and Birzeit towns in Ramallah.

In Nablus, the homes of prisoners set to be released today as part of the seventh batch of the prisoner exchange deal were raided.

Israeli occupation forces destroyed preparations made by families to welcome the released prisoners, and they threatened to arrest anyone who showed signs of celebration.

This was part of a broader strategy of intimidation against families of prisoners, further escalating tensions in the region.

Israeli troops also raided the Amari camp in Al-Bireh and the Airport Street area in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood, located north of Jerusalem. These operations reflect the continued Israeli presence and military incursions across the West Bank.

In another tragic development, 13-year-old Ayman Al-Haimouni was killed by Israeli bullets during clashes in the Al-Kassara area of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its medical teams transferred the child to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The clashes occurred as Israeli forces stormed the Jabal Jawhar and Al-Kassara areas, which have been sites of heavy military activity.

The United Nations has expressed growing concern about the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the northern West Bank.

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed, and 40,000 displaced. Additionally, Israeli forces have caused extensive destruction to homes and infrastructure. Three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed during these operations.

