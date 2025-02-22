Palestinian Prisoner Release Delayed as Israel Holds Security Talks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli government delays the release of Palestinian prisoners after the Palestinian resistance freed six Israeli captives, with a key security meeting planned to decide on the next steps.

Israeli media have reported that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to delay the release of the seventh batch of Palestinian prisoners, which was part of the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance.

This decision comes after the Palestinian resistance freed six Israeli captives in Gaza on Saturday, a move that has intensified political and security discussions within Israel.

According to Israeli sources, the decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners was made after consultations with top security officials.

Families of Palestinian prisoners, gathered in Ramallah, await the release of their loved ones today, as Israel delays the scheduled release.

It was revealed that a crucial security meeting, scheduled for this evening and to be led by Netanyahu, would be held to assess the next steps in the complex situation. The meeting is expected to focus on two key issues: the continuation of the exchange process and the recovery of the bodies of Israeli captives that remain in Gaza.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) quoted sources who emphasized that the government’s priority at this stage is to secure the return of all captives, both living and deceased.

Israeli Channel 12 and Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that the security discussions would explore the next phase of the prisoner exchange and whether to proceed with the release of the seventh batch of Palestinian prisoners.

However, despite these discussions, the Israeli Prison Service confirmed on Saturday that no orders had yet been given by the political leadership to start the process of releasing Palestinian prisoners.

Al-Jazeera's correspondent reported that families of Palestinian prisoners are gathering outside the European Hospital in Gaza, awaiting the arrival of those released in the exchange deal.

The delay has sparked frustration within Israel, where families of Israeli captives, along with solidarity groups, are organizing protests to demand that the government honor the terms of the ceasefire agreement and continue with the planned release of prisoners.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz commented on the situation, stressing the government’s commitment to returning all Israeli captives, living and dead, while also vowing to ensure the destruction of Hamas’ rule in Gaza.

‘I Pursue My Enemies’

In a separate, controversial development, the Israeli Prison Service has faced criticism after Palestinian prisoners slated for release in the seventh batch were reportedly forced to wear clothing printed with a phrase from the Book of Psalms in the Old Testament: “I pursue my enemies, I catch them, and I do not return until I eliminate them.”

The clothing also featured the Star of David. The garments sparked outrage within Palestinian communities, who considered the clothing an act of provocation and a symbol of Israel’s hardline stance toward Palestinian prisoners.

Last Saturday, Palestinians burned similar garments in protest as soon as the released prisoners arrived in Gaza, accusing Israel of humiliating and dehumanizing them.

(PC, AJA)