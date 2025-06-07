‘Why I Self-Deported’: Cornell Scholar Momodou Taal Speaks on FloodGate Podcast

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Cornell scholar Momodou Taal shares the personal and political reasons behind his decision to self-deport from the United States.

Cornell University scholar Momodou Taal has revealed the reasons behind his decision to self-deport from the United States in a powerful new interview with The Palestine Chronicle.

The conversation, part of the FloodGate podcast series, was hosted by Palestinian journalist and editor Ramzy Baroud and pan-African activist Bouna Mbayé.

In the interview, Taal spoke candidly about the climate of repression faced by students and academics who express solidarity with Palestine, particularly during Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The episode explores the growing criminalization of dissent on US campuses, the legacy of colonial violence, and the broader implications of speaking out against systems of oppression from within elite institutions.

The full interview is now available.

(The Palestine Chronicle)