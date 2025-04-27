Yemen’s Ansarallah Targets Israeli Naqab Airbase in Latest Missile Strike

Ansarallah claimed responsibility for a successful hypersonic missile strike on Israel’s Naqab-based Nevatim airbase, continuing its support for the Palestinian cause amidst escalating violence in Gaza.

On Sunday, the Yemeni Ansarallah group announced it had carried out a successful strike on Israel’s Nevatim airbase, located in the Naqab region of southern Israel, using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, confirmed the operation during a televised statement, stating that the missile force of the Yemeni armed forces had effectively achieved its target.

The Israeli government did not provide any comments.

This attack is the second in 24 hours by Ansarallah against Israeli military sites.

On Saturday, Ansarallah announced that they had also struck Nevatim with a ‘Palestine 2’ hypersonic ballistic missile, stating that the missile had successfully reached its intended target.

These repeated strikes highlight Ansarallah’s growing capacity and determination to continue targeting Israel’s military infrastructure.

Saree also underscored that Ansarallah would not stop its military efforts, further asserting that it would continue developing its missile technology and military capabilities to counter what he described as the “arrogance of the American enemy.”

He emphasized that their military operations would persist in support of the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza, making it clear that Ansarallah’s actions were intended to help bring an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression and lift the siege on Gaza.

Saree’s message reflected the group’s firm stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, vowing to intensify its efforts until the violence against Gaza is halted.

In response to the recent missile launches, the Israeli military confirmed that its air defense systems successfully intercepted the missile fired from Yemen on Saturday.

According to the Israeli military statement, the missile was intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace, triggering air raid sirens in several areas. This marks another chapter in the ongoing military conflict, with both sides continuing to escalate their military operations in the region.

