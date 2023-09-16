12 Injured as Palestinians Resume Protests at Gaza Fence – Photo Gallery

Protesters fire throw stones near the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

12 Palestinians, including a journalist, were injured on Friday evening during protests along the eastern fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, according to the Ministry of Health. 

Hundreds of protesters fired firecrackers, threw stones, and set used car tires on fire near the fence.

Meanwhile, an Israeli jet targeted a “military point of Hamas” during the protests, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Palestinian journalist Ashraf Abu Amra was injured by a gas bomb in his right hand while covering events east of Khan Yunis, which required him to undergo surgery, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. 

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) called on international human rights organizations to put pressure on Israel to stop attacks against journalists and to prosecute it for its ongoing crimes.

(PC, WAFA)

