GAZA LIVE BLOG: US Doctors: 92,000 Killed in Gaza | Hamas’ Underground Battle | ‘Stop Arming Israel’ – Day 295

American doctors who volunteered in Gaza said in a letter to US President Joe Biden that the death toll is much higher than announced by the Gaza Health Ministry and that the casualties may exceed 92,000, a horrific number that represents 4.6% of Gaza’s population. An investigation by Israel’s Channel 12 revealed Hamas tunnels are like “a spider web” and that Hamas fighters “managed to disappear underground and launch surprise attacks simultaneously.” More than 75 American organizations, including Jewish Voice for Peace, criticized American support and armament for Israel, and said that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is using American support and weapons to kill about 40,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, July 27, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targets the vicinity of Al-Salah schools in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a cemetery in the center of Khan Yunis, noting that there were injuries in an Israeli strike that targeted the Al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targets the north and west of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the old cemetery in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are setting up tents in a cemetery in Gaza's Khan Younis because they have nowhere else to go. pic.twitter.com/9ZuZj9DPth — Ghada Sasa | غادة سعسع PhD(c) 🇵🇸 (@sasa_ghada) July 27, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: A child died in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah as a result of dehydration and malnutrition.

Saturday, July 27, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12:

Hamas tunnels are like a spider web, if you cut one there are alternative tunnels and they can continue. Hamas managed to disappear underground and launch surprise attacks simultaneously. Hamas waged an organized defensive battle from underground thanks to the tunnels.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the espionage equipment at the Misgav Am site.

MEDICAL SOURCES: The bodies of 14 Palestinians arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis since Saturday morning.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targets the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

Two beautiful sisters, Judy and Mena Qudeih, were killed along with their family in an Israeli airstrike targeted the building they were sheltering in after losing their home in Bani Suhaila, last night. pic.twitter.com/psvVBI2BC0 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) July 22, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 5 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip yesterday.

Saturday, July 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army intercepted a drone suspected of heading towards Karish field.

BLINKEN: We are working intensively every day to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

Saturday, July 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Four rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona, “without any injuries reported.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a house and agricultural land east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Musabah area, north of Rafah city.

Saturday, July 27, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Galilee Finger in northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli army helicopters are bombing the northeast of the Shuhada Junction, north of the central region of the Gaza Strip.

A series of alarms in Kiryat Shmona – several explosions in the area pic.twitter.com/oUPBesSys6 — Ahmed Hassan 🇾🇪 أحمد حسن زيد (@Ahmed_hassan_za) July 27, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Musabah area, north of Rafah city.

Saturday, July 27, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PIC: The Palestinian Information Center reported that two people were killed and others were injured in the targeting of a house in the Musabah area, north of Rafah.

Saturday, July 27, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: More than 75 American organizations, including Jewish Voice for Peace, criticized American support and armament for Israel, and said that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is using American support and weapons to kill about 40,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, July 27, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks fired live bullets at the tents of the displaced in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis.

US DOCTORS VOLUNTEER IN GAZA (in a letter to Biden): The death toll is much higher than announced by the Gaza Health Ministry. The casualties may exceed 92,000, a horrific number that represents 4.6% of Gaza’s population.

