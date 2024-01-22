20 Soldiers in One Hit – Resistance Roundup – Day 108

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Even by the standards of the strong Palestinian Resistance, as displayed in 108 days of fighting, what is currently taking place in Khan Yunis can only be described as extraordinary.

We knew that the battle for Khan Yunis, where Israel is currently trying to close off all access to the southern Gaza City, would be particularly tough for an Israeli army that failed to achieve any of its goals throughout the Gaza Strip.

But news from the front indicates that the casualties among Israeli soldiers are possibly as high or even higher than their casualties in the Shejaiya neighborhood that led to the retreat of the Golani Brigade from the Gaza battlefield.

Below are the latest statements issued by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force with an anti-personnel shell, causing deaths and injuries west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, setting it on fire.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a building in which a special Zionist force was holed up with an anti-fortification TBG shell which caused them to fall between dead and wounded southwest of Gaza City.

ISRAELI SOURCES (Cited in Al-Jazeera): About 20 officers and soldiers were killed and wounded when two buildings were detonated, and a third collapsed in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/m1ObpeFd7I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 22, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier, hitting him directly, southwest of Gaza City.

“In new details… After targeting the tank and destroying it, a Zionist rescue force attempted to pull the tank from the site of the attack, but our fighters confronted them and prevented them from advancing towards the vehicle, so the warplanes targeted the tank with several missiles, completely crushing it along with everyone inside.”

Al-Quds (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the center of Khan Yunis.

“We bombarded with mortar shells a position of enemy soldiers east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“We targeted with a Badr-1 rocket a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“We are engaged in fierce clashes using machine guns and anti-tank missiles with soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the axes of advance of the city of Khan Yunis.

“In a joint operation, the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades bombed a supply line and route for the Zionist enemy’s vehicles east of Jabaliya with a barrage of mortar shells.

“We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells, gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axes of advance in the city of Khan Yunis.

“We targeted a group of enemy soldiers with machine guns inside tents set up near a watchtower in the vicinity of the Eastern Cemetery east of Jabaliya.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli military vehicles and forces in the eastern areas of Jabaliya Al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/5042KBP21E — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 22, 2024

“We targeted a Zionist tank and a D9 military bulldozer with tandem and RPG shells west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 midnight of Monday, 22/01/2024, targeted with rocket weapons an Israeli force in the vicinity of the Zarit Barracks which was preparing to carry out an aggression inside Lebanese lands, which led to confirmed casualties among its ranks. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:15 AM on Monday, 22/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:30 PM on Monday, 22/01/2024, targeted a force of the Israeli military gatherings in the Abu Dajaj Heights with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Monday, 22/01/2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Monday, 22/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Even Menachem settlement, and achieved direct hits.‏”

(The Palestine Chronicle)