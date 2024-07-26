‘War Criminal’ – Protesters Demand Arrest of Netanyahu During US Visit

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in Washington DC as American President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday while the death toll in Gaza continues to rise.

Demanding an immediate end to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the besieged enclave, protesters chanted “We won’t stop fighting for Gaza’s freedom,” and “Arrest Netanyahu”, referring to him as “a war criminal.”

The protesters also carried an effigy of Netanyahu with blood-stained hands and a “Wanted for crimes against humanity” sign on its chest.

The Biden-Netanyahu meeting came one day after the Israeli leader addressed a joint session of the US Congress which was also protested by thousands in Washington.

Speech Boycotted

During his hour-long speech, Netanyahu denied responsibility for the civilian suffering in Gaza and vowed to “fight until we achieve victory.”

He drew dozens of standing ovations from those present, although about half of all congressional Democrats chose to boycott his speech.

The Israeli leader also harshly criticized the anti-Israel demonstrators calling them “Iran’s useful idiots.”

Asked for comment on Netanyahu’s statements regarding the protests, the White House sought to distance itself with National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby saying “That’s not a phrase we would use.”

He however added “that Iran certainly has tried to meddle here.”

“They’ve tried to sew discord. They’ve obviously contributed to some funding of some protesters. But I think to paint everybody with that brush is unfortunate and not and not an accurate reflection,” Kirby told reporters.

“Most of the protest activity here in the United States is peaceful. The vast majority of it is organic. It comes from people who have real concerns, and that’s what a democracy is all about,” he said.

At least 96 lawmakers boycotted Netanyahu’s speech, nearly double the number of Democrats who boycotted his 2015 address, according to the Anadolu news agency.

‘Guilty of Genocide’

During Netanyahu’s address, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib wore a keffiyah and a Palestinian flag, and held up a black-and-white sign with “war criminal” written on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other.

“They will not erase us. Palestinians exist and we deserve to live. Our presence today will be a reminder that we aren’t going anywhere,” Tlaib said regarding her presence at the speech.

“I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians,” Tlaib continued.

Nancy Pelosi, the former US House speaker, called the Israeli prime minister’s speech “the worst” address from a foreign leader in US history.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said on X.

Netanyahu was also scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, the potential Democratic presidential nominee in the November presidential elections. The Israeli prime minister will also meet Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate and the former president, in Florida.

Over 39,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza which began last October.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,145 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,257 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)