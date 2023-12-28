‘825 Military Israeli Vehicles Destroyed’ – Resistance Roundup – DAY 83

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are the short statements communicated by the two main Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza, in addition to the powerful Lebanese Resistance group, Hezbollah.

On the 83rd day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida issued a statement, announcing the destruction of 825 military vehicles since the start of the war.

For Abu Obeida's latest pre-recorded message, click here.

The statements were compiled from the groups’ Telegram channels.

On the 83rd day of the Israeli war on Gaza, Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, released a statement.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 7 Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells and Shuath explosive devices in the areas of Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist military vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with a Shuath explosive device east of Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell southeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, causing several explosions inside it, and strike the area with mortar shells east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 5 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of Khan Younis city. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard several gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an Al-Ra’adiya anti-personnel explosive device in a Zionist infantry force infiltrating the Khuza’a area, east of the city of Khan Younis. Our fighters confirmed the killing and wounding of the (Israeli) force’s members. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike the forces gathered in the Tallat al-Rayyis area, northeast of the central area, with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombed a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, causing it to catch fire. “Al-Qassam Brigades shot down a reconnaissance drone of the Skylark-2 model, which was on an intelligence mission for the enemy north of the Tal Al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.”

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting enemy soldiers and destroying their incursive vehicles east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted two Zionist military vehicles with two RPG shells in the Al-Tuffah axis, east of Gaza. “We bombed a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of mortar shells in the axis of advance east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We bombed the Third Eye (IOF) site with a concentrated rocket barrage. “We bombarded with a concentrated barrage of rockets and a barrage of mortar shells, a large gathering of enemy soldiers and a command and control headquarters in Abu Areiban land, southeast of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. “We bombed the military gatherings and enemy vehicles at hill 86 Al-Kurd in the axis of advancement northeast of Khan Younis with a barrage of rockets. “Our fighters bombarded an enemy forces’ operations center with a barrage of mortar shells in the western Satar area, north of Khan Younis.”

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen bombarding zionist military sites and gatherings on the front lines, east of Khan Younis, with rocket and mortar rounds.

Hezbollah (Lebanon)

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Thursday, 28/12/2023, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Thursday, 28/12/2023, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Hounin barracks with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Thursday, 28/12/2023, targeted the Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM on Thursday, 28/12/2023, targeted the enemy’s artillery positions in Khirbet Ma’ar with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM on Thursday, 28/12/2023, targeted the deployment of soldiers around Metat Barracks with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:35 PM on Thursday, 28/12/2023, targeted an Israeli military vehicle inside the Ramot Naftali barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “Following the operations of the Islamic Resistance, which targeted most of the surveillance cameras and military gathering equipment of the Israeli enemy at the front edge on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, the enemy has lost much of its ability to see and eavesdrop in order to target the resistance fighters and monitor their movements. “To compensate for this loss, the enemy has recently resorted to hacking civilian cameras installed in front of homes, shops, and institutions in the front villages, connected to the Internet, to benefit from the visual material they provide in gathering information related to the resistance and the movement of the fighting brothers to target them. “We urge our dear people, especially in the front villages where resistance activities are taking place, to disconnect the private cameras in front of their homes, shops, and institutions from the Internet, and to contribute to blinding the enemy more from some of the activities or movements of the resistance and its fighters in the region.”

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the Israeli military site Al-Samaqa in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, and achieved direct hits.

(The Palestine Chronicle)