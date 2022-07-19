A Bedouin Wedding in Photos: The March of The Horses

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Arabian horses of Gaza are on full display as Palestinian riders showcase their skills at a Bedouin wedding on July 15.

Gazan riders are not the typical equestrians as their experience is not confined merely to the beauty of the horse or the elegance of the movement. In Palestine, as in much of the Middle East, horse riding is an expression of power, freedom, and also love.

Though spaces in besieged Gaza are quite confined, Gaza riders often resort to the beach to ride their horses close to the water.

The photos below show part of a traditional Bedouin wedding event known as Sahwat al-Khail, roughly translated to March of The Horses.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle



