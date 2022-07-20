Israeli Forces Raid Dheisheh Refugee Camp, Critically Injure Palestinian Young Man (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian young man was critically injured on Wednesday morning from Israeli army gunfire during a raid of the Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the camp to arrest activists, firing teargas and stun grenades and opening gunfire at the Palestinians.

A Palestinian man was hit with a live bullet in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital in Beit Jala where he was reported in critical condition.

The Israeli army left the camp after detaining four men, including a 48-year-old man and his 20-year-old son, and a 55-year-old man after raiding and ransacking their homes.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

