A Day at the Beach for Gaza’s Autistic Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many autistic children participated in the camp and its many activities, including drawing, building sand castles, and learning how to swim.

A summer camp dedicated to autistic people was held on the Gaza beach on Sunday.

Several swimming coaches volunteered to teach the children how to overcome their fear of the water.

Other volunteers helped in the various activities, bringing much joy to the young participants.

The Gaza Strip has been living under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006.

This has resulted in numerous hardships including a lack of well-equipped medical facilities and even life-saving medicine.

Most of Gaza’s population has never been allowed to leave the besieged and impoverished Strip, not even to the better-equipped hospitals in the West Bank.

But the Gaza Sea continues to serve as an outlet, bringing joy to many communities that continue to reel under the impact of the Israeli blockade and many deadly wars.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)