Israel’s Netanyahu Pushing ‘Voluntary Migration’ for Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Anadolu, Palestinians condemned Netanyahu’s plan, calling for an international stand against it.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is reportedly pushing plans to implement migration of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

According to media reports, Netanyahu told his ruling Likud Party members on Monday that “our problem is the countries that are willing to absorb (them), and we are working on it.”

Anadolu News Agency reported that Likud member Danny Danon “added that Israel must form a committee to follow up the issue to ensure that anyone who wants to move to a third country can do that.”

The United States, Arab, and European countries have voiced opposition to imposing any form of forced migration on Palestinians in Gaza.

🚨Netanyahu admits he's pushing for the expulsion of Gaza's population under the label "voluntary migration" "Voluntary" as in leave Gaza or die by starvation, airstrikes, diseases, bullets or under an IDF bulldozer! Israel destroyed 2/3 of all buildings in Gaza's northern half pic.twitter.com/pPEL3odpI2 — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) December 25, 2023

“Netanyahu’s confessions regarding the displacement of our people is a new blow to the countries supporting him in the genocidal war on Gaza Strip,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas also condemned Netanyahu’s plan, saying it is an attempt to “prolong the aggression.”

“The Palestinian people will not allow to pass any plan that aims to obliterate their cause or to get them out of their lands and sanctities,” it said.

In November, Israeli far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked outrage as he said that the ‘voluntary’ migration of Palestinians from Gaza is the “right humanitarian solution” for the besieged and war-torn territory.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Smotrich’s comments as “part of Israel’s colonial, racist plan” for Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)