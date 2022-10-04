Adalah Urges Israeli High Court to Cancel Provision Blocking Release of Ahmad Manasra

Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra was arrested when he was only 13 years old. (Photo: video grab)

Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel – and attorney Khaled Zabarqa filed a motion to the Israeli Supreme Court on Monday, to appeal a lower Israeli court’s decision to deny the early release of Palestinian prisoners Ahmad Manasra, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported,

Manasra was arrested by Israel in 2015 when he was only 13 years old, in a high-profile incident that garnered attention around the world.

On September 1, 2022, the Beersheba District Court rejected a request for early release. The motion was filed in light of Manasra’s deteriorating medical and mental health situation.

According to a professional medical opinion, Manasra’s condition requires immediate attention outside prison. Nevertheless, Israel’s parole committee decided not to review his case.

“Israel’s faulty legal management in the case of Ahmad Manasra has resulted in a series of multiple failures, starting with the severe sentence that Israel imposed on him as a 13-year-old minor and ending with the denial of his request for early release,” Khaled Zabarqa, Manasra’s attorney, commented.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

