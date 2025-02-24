Ahmet Davutoglu on Gaza, US Colonialism, and the Role of Regional Powers – FloodGate Podcast

By Romana Rubeo

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu discusses the shift in Turkiye’s approach to Gaza, Palestinian resistance, and the challenge of American imperialism in an exclusive interview on the FloodGate podcast.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed deep concerns regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Ankara, Fidan warned that Netanyahu could reignite the war in Gaza, calling for immediate international pressure to avoid further bloodshed.

“A new genocide cannot be allowed,” Fidan told reporters. “We urge Netanyahu’s government to abandon these suicidal policies while there is still a chance and the international community to immediately apply the necessary pressure on this use,” he added.

However, throughout the 16-month-long Israeli genocide on Gaza, many questioned whether Turkiye’s position has been strong enough. Despite bold statements and rhetorical support, critics are asking if Turkiye has done enough to challenge the Israeli government’s actions.

This topic, among others, was discussed during an interview that Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud conducted on February 15 with former Turkish Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu for the FloodGate podcast.

Below are the four key takeaways from the interview.

1. No Voice from Regional Powers

Davutoglu highlighted his past involvement as a mediator during the 2009, 2012, and 2014 conflicts, emphasizing the role of regional powers in pressuring the United States and Israel.

“In the 2009, 2012, and 2014 wars, I was personally involved as a mediator. From Cairo to Damascus, I met with Hamas, Egyptian leaders, and others. In this relation, especially during 2012 and 2014, we worked with Qatar, the United States, Egypt, and Turkiye together. We had leverage over the United States,” he said.

“Can you imagine? The 2012 conflict only continued for 22 days because of our coordination with Hillary Clinton. Hammad bin Jassim pressured Israel, and we connected with Hamas. In just 22 days, we achieved a ceasefire.”

In 2014, the ceasefire took place after discussions in Paris, but Davutoglu expressed frustration with the lack of pressure on Israel in the current conflict.

“In 2014, in Paris, John Kerry, myself, and Khid Ata met at the American and Turkish embassies. The first ceasefire was declared, and it lasted 49 days. Why now, after more than a year, is there no real ceasefire or peace after 16-17 months? It’s because there is no country pressuring the American side to convince them to pressure Israel. Without American pressure, Israel doesn’t accept a ceasefire.”

Davutoglu further explained Turkiye’s diminished influence today, despite its past efforts to act as a key regional mediator.

“In the past, Turkiye had the power to convince and exert pressure due to its position. Prime Minister Erdogan said, ‘One minute,’ in 2009, and Barack Obama came to Turkiye for his first visit. Now, Trump doesn’t feel the need to visit Turkiye or Egypt. Why? Because there is no voice from regional powers, including Turkiye. I am not satisfied with Turkiye’s position today.”

2. The Importance of Palestinian Resistance

Davutoglu expressed deep respect for the Palestinian resistance and its broader significance for the Muslim and global communities.

“I respect and remember all of our martyrs, including Ismail Haniyeh, who was my very close friend, and Yahya Sinwar, for whom I mediated during the exchange of prisoners for Gilad Shalit, among many others,” he said.

“For me, Palestine is the land of the Palestinians, but Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is the city of all Muslims and all of humanity. We cannot see this as a national issue for a particular country or people. Palestinians represent all of us. Palestinians are dying for the honor and dignity of Muslims and humanity. Today, humanity means Palestine. Palestine means humanity.”

3. A Statement against American Colonialism

When Baroud asked Davutoglu to clarify his February 12 statement about holding a referendum in Gaza to join Turkiye until a Palestinian state is established, he clarified that his remarks were not a call for neo-Ottomanism but a reaction to Trump’s actions.

“We cannot see this as a national issue for a particular country or people. Palestinians represent all of us. Palestinians are dying for the honor and dignity of Muslims and humanity. Today, humanity means Palestine. Palestine means humanity,” he said.

“Those who don’t understand my statement accuse or create speculation about some sort of Ottomanism or neo-Ottomanism. I didn’t say this in a vacuum. I said this as a reaction to Trump’s arrogant, imperial colonialism. I challenge Trump’s mentality—his genocidal mindset.”

“He says the people of Gaza should be sent to another country, like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, or Egypt. This is typical racist American thinking, similar to how they treated Native Americans. Now, Trump is implementing his own genocidal approach, treating Palestinians as less than human,” the former Turkish PM said.

Davutoglu made it clear that the region’s leaders must stand united in defense of Gaza.

“I am telling him that he cannot claim ownership of Gaza. Turkiye and Arab countries must take a stand—Egyptians, Saudis, Jordanians—we must say we can take care of Gaza.”

4. Common Strategy against Neocolonialism

In closing, Davutoglu emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims and the broader global community in supporting Palestine.

“I salute all Palestinians. Our hearts are with them. Yes, I am Turkish, ethnically a citizen of the Turkish Republic. But today, I am Palestinian. Tomorrow, I will be Palestinian. Until Jerusalem becomes free, until Palestine is a full sovereign state with UN membership, I will continue to identify as Palestinian. The Turkish and Palestinian flags are united. They are not different; they are the same for us. This is not just a political issue; it’s a human issue, a global issue.” Davutoglu also stressed the need for a collective strategy against the rise of American imperialism and its impact on Palestine. “Until we develop a common strategy against Trump’s neocolonialism, we must stand united.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)