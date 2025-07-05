Airstrikes, Hunger, Fire: Scores of Palestinians Killed in Gaza under Siege

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 47 Palestinians across Gaza on Saturday as hospitals buckle under a worsening fuel blockade and hundreds of infants face starvation amid a deadly shortage of baby formula.

The Israeli occupation army bombed multiple civilian areas, including schools, tents sheltering displaced families, and residential homes across the besieged enclave.

In northern Gaza, seven Palestinians were killed and others wounded when an Israeli strike targeted the Imam al-Shafi’i School, which was sheltering displaced people in the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, three Palestinians—including two children—were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a home adjacent to the Al-Muhabbain School in the Sheikh al-Radwan neighborhood. The school, which also shelters displaced families, sustained damage, and several tents were destroyed in the attack.

In southern Gaza, a doctor and his four sons were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced people along Hanin Street in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis. The attack ignited fires that spread to surrounding tents.

A father and his son were also killed in another drone strike near the Mawasi port, targeting tents of displaced families.

Near Rafah, the Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that nine Palestinians—including three children—were killed by Israeli fire near an aid distribution point north of the city.

In central Gaza, an Israeli helicopter strike on a home in the Maghazi refugee camp killed two Palestinians. In the Al-Bureij refugee camp, two brothers were killed and several others injured when Israeli helicopters bombed an apartment in a residential building.

Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes on homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Gaza Ministry of Health warned that a deepening fuel crisis is placing unbearable strain on the Strip’s collapsing health system.

The ministry said the increasing number of critically injured patients has made it urgent to maintain generator operations in hospitals. However, Israeli restrictions on fuel entry are part of what the ministry described as a deliberate policy of rationing.

Hospital engineering teams are reportedly overwhelmed, with fuel-saving efforts now deemed ineffective. The Ministry renewed its call for international actors to pressure Israel into allowing fuel to enter Gaza.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that Israeli authorities are also blocking the entry of baby formula into the Strip. Doctors told the paper that mothers are either dying or suffering from severe malnutrition—and that hundreds of infants are at risk of death due to the shortage of infant formula. The deaths of children from hunger, they said, point to an accelerating famine crisis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with backing from the United States—has waged a genocidal war on Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, widespread destruction, and the forced displacement of civilians.

This has continued despite global condemnation and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to halt its operations.

So far, the war has left an estimated 193,000 Palestinians dead or injured—most of them children and women—with more than 10,000 reported missing. Hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced, and famine has claimed the lives of many, including dozens of children.

