Ali Samoudi among Scores of Detained Journalists, Doctors and Activists in the West Bank

The list of detained Palestinians includes journalists, academics, former prisoners, and student leaders detained by the Israeli army in a broad campaign across the occupied West Bank.
Below is a list of 28 of those detained by the Israeli occupation army on Tuesday. They include Ali al-Samoudi, a renowned journalist and a colleague of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by Israel on May 11, 2022.
Al-Samoudi, who was injured multiple times while reporting from Jenin, was also shot in the back. On the day of Abu Aklhe’s murder.
Al-Samoudi is also affiliated with the Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud as the co-editor of the book Searching Jenin, which documents the Israeli massacre in Jenin in 2002.
Al-Samoudi was also a regular contributor to the Palestine Chronicle, focusing mostly on Israeli military raids in Jenin and human rights violations in the Jenin governorate.
I’m shocked by the arrest of Ali Samoudi — a well-respected, 58-year-old veteran journalist in poor health, with over 30 years of reporting for major local and international media outlets including CNN & Reuters. #JournalismIsNotACrime #AliSamoudihttps://t.co/rhCreakzqg
— Fatima AbdulKarim (@FatiabdulFatima) April 30, 2025
Below is the full list:
– Dr. Shaima Abu Ghali – Jenin
– Teacher Fatima Mansour – Biddu – Jerusalem
– Journalist Ali al-Samoudi – Jenin
– Lawyer Jihad Mohammed Hawshiya – Jenin
– Ammar Farouk – Jenin
– Dhurgham Al-Saadi – Jenin
– Yaroub al-Sakran – Jenin
– Baha’ Al-Saadi – Jenin
– Fadi Iyad Taqatqa – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem
– Liberated prisoner Mahmoud Ahmed Taqatqa – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem
– Mohammed Ashraf Al-Kar Thawabta – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem
– Liberated prisoner Atef Mohammed Al-Kar Thawabta – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem
– Qusay Shalaldeh – Sa’ir – Hebron
– Yamen Wissam Hantash – Dora – Hebron
– Jihad Mohammed Jibril al-Tarda – Taffuh – Hebron
Mahmoud Hijazi Jibril al-Tarda – Taffuh – Hebron
– Islam Khreish (for the third time in three days) – Nablus
– Amr Qawariq – President of the An-Najah Student Union Council – Nablus
– Dheeb Qawariq – Nablus
– Omar Mahmoud Rafiq Shamlawi – Kafl Haris – Salfit
– Shadi Ismail Ayyash – Rafat – Salfit
– Muhyi al-Din Allam Mar’i – Qarawat Bani Hassan town – Salfit
– Wahid Rami Al-Deek – Kafr Al-Deek town – Salfit
– Islam Al-Arian – Al-Bireh
– Saif Zaid Samman – Qalqilya
– Liberated prisoner Aseed al-Kharaz – Tubas
– Daoud Khaled Saeed Hreibat – Saqqa – al-Khalil
– Mohammed Mithiqal Naim Daraghmeh – Tubas
(The Palestine Chronicle)
Be the first to comment