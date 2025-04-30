Ali Samoudi among Scores of Detained Journalists, Doctors and Activists in the West Bank

April 30, 2025 News
Prominent Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The list of detained Palestinians includes journalists, academics, former prisoners, and student leaders detained by the Israeli army in a broad campaign across the occupied West Bank.

Below is a list of 28 of those detained by the Israeli occupation army on Tuesday. They include Ali al-Samoudi, a renowned journalist and a colleague of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by Israel on May 11, 2022.

Al-Samoudi, who was injured multiple times while reporting from Jenin, was also shot in the back. On the day of Abu Aklhe’s murder.

Al-Samoudi is also affiliated with the Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud as the co-editor of the book Searching Jenin, which documents the Israeli massacre in Jenin in 2002. 

Al-Samoudi was also a regular contributor to the Palestine Chronicle, focusing mostly on Israeli military raids in Jenin and human rights violations in the Jenin governorate.

Below is the full list: 

– Dr. Shaima Abu Ghali – Jenin

– Teacher Fatima Mansour – Biddu – Jerusalem

– Journalist Ali al-Samoudi – Jenin

– Lawyer Jihad Mohammed Hawshiya – Jenin

– Ammar Farouk – Jenin

– Dhurgham Al-Saadi – Jenin

– Yaroub al-Sakran – Jenin

– Baha’ Al-Saadi – Jenin

– Fadi Iyad Taqatqa – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem

– Liberated prisoner Mahmoud Ahmed Taqatqa – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem

– Mohammed Ashraf Al-Kar Thawabta – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem

– Liberated prisoner Atef Mohammed Al-Kar Thawabta – Beit Fajjar – Bethlehem

– Qusay Shalaldeh – Sa’ir – Hebron

– Yamen Wissam Hantash – Dora – Hebron

– Jihad Mohammed Jibril al-Tarda – Taffuh – Hebron

Mahmoud Hijazi Jibril al-Tarda – Taffuh – Hebron

– Islam Khreish (for the third time in three days) – Nablus

– Amr Qawariq – President of the An-Najah Student Union Council – Nablus

– Dheeb Qawariq – Nablus

– Omar Mahmoud Rafiq Shamlawi – Kafl Haris  – Salfit

– Shadi Ismail Ayyash – Rafat – Salfit

– Muhyi al-Din Allam Mar’i – Qarawat Bani Hassan town – Salfit

– Wahid Rami Al-Deek – Kafr Al-Deek town – Salfit

– Islam Al-Arian – Al-Bireh

– Saif Zaid Samman – Qalqilya

– Liberated prisoner Aseed al-Kharaz – Tubas

– Daoud Khaled Saeed Hreibat – Saqqa – al-Khalil

– Mohammed Mithiqal Naim Daraghmeh – Tubas

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*