Booby-Trapped – Resistance Roundup – Day 148

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

“The condition of the (Al-Qassam) Brigades on the ground in the field is very good,” a Hamas official said in an interview on Saturday.

“What the Resistance lost of its strength does not exceed 20% of its material capabilities, and in terms of human losses, it is much less than what the Israeli army announces,” the official told the New Arab.

The source said that “the main body of Al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza remains intact and cohesive, and the movement’s administrative structures in the northern Strip areas try as much as possible to alleviate the burden on the citizens there.”

These statements appeared at a time when the Resistance had announced that it carried out multiple operations against the Israeli army in the Strip.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to seize a Skylark reconnaissance drone that was on an intelligence mission for the enemy south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “After regaining contact with one of our groups, our fighters confirmed the detonation of two zionist Merkava tanks with Shuath explosive devices southeast of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house that had been booby-trapped with two anti-personnel mines, targeting a zionist infantry force consisting of 7 soldiers, leaving them dead and wounded in Al-Satar area, north of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a house that had been booby-trapped in advance by an Israeli infantry force of 7 soldiers, leaving it dead and wounded north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. 🎥Watch: Scenes from Al-Qassam Brigades confronting Israeli forces invading the… pic.twitter.com/r9bxugpPgI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“In collaboration with the Mujahideen Brigades, we shot down a zionist Hermes 900 drone with a SAM-7 anti-aircraft missile in the skies of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Saturday, 02-03-2024, as follows: “Eastern Sector: 1- At 15:20, the Zaoura position was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. 2- At 17:30, the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms were targeted with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

HEZBOLLAH is sending hell on them.

Largest rocket barrage on israel after oct 7 with many IDF casualties & injuries.. World biased media wont show you this !! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KPXXlTUWWl — zainab…۷۲🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@zehrazainab72) March 2, 2024

“Western Sector: 1- At 05:40, fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack on the newly established command in Liman with an attack drone, hitting its target accurately. 2- At 10:10, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Jal Al-Alam site was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. 3- At 16:40, the “Rahib” site was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. 4- At 19:00, the Hadab Yarin site was targeted with two Burkan rockets, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)