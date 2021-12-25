American Muslims Extend Solidarity, Holiday Greetings to Palestine’s Christians (VIDEO)

December 25, 2021 Articles, Features, Videos
Gaza’s Palestinian Christian community has begun its official celebrations of the holiday season by lighting the Christmas tree. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The American Muslim organization American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) extended its holiday greetings to the Palestinian Christian community in Palestine.

In a video released on Christmas eve, AMP highlighted some of the struggles and challenges faced by Palestinian Christians, whether under siege in Gaza or those enduring Israeli apartheid in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The full video can be viewed here:

(The Palestine Chronicle)

