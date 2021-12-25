American Muslims Extend Solidarity, Holiday Greetings to Palestine’s Christians (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The American Muslim organization American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) extended its holiday greetings to the Palestinian Christian community in Palestine.

In a video released on Christmas eve, AMP highlighted some of the struggles and challenges faced by Palestinian Christians, whether under siege in Gaza or those enduring Israeli apartheid in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The full video can be viewed here:

American Muslims for Palestine wishes our Christian Palestinian brothers and sisters a very merry Christmas and asserts its commitment to defending their right to worship and celebrate their holiday free of colonial violence. pic.twitter.com/cWYLwglOzT — American Muslims for Palestine (@AMPalestine) December 24, 2021

(The Palestine Chronicle)