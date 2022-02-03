Amnesty Says It Will Do Everything Possible to Expose Israel’s Apartheid Practices

Secretary-General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said on Wednesday that the organization will do everything possible to expose Israel’s practices of apartheid, Wafa news agency reported.

During a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Callamard and Abbas discussed the report and pledged to take further steps in cooperation with other countries.

Romana Rubeo explains “Ten Things You Should Know about Amnesty International Report on Apartheid Israel” Read full information in detail: https://t.co/YwYbjhxj29 pic.twitter.com/o01I8pbXct — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 2, 2022

Callamard said that Israel has refused to discuss the report; however, she insisted that the London-based organization will continue its work until the crimes of apartheid committed by Israel are exposed.

“We have work in the coming months and years, and we are committed to doing everything possible with the international organizations to expose the practices of apartheid and the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians,” she said.

During the meeting, Abbas expressed his appreciation of the report, describing it as a “great effort made by the organization through several years of searching for the truth.”

In Ramallah, Amnesty International SG Agnès Callamard discussed the Israel 'apartheid' report with President Mahmoud Abbas. pic.twitter.com/PLN7QAWw9b — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) February 3, 2022

Abbas added said that the State of Palestine will follow up with all countries and organizations in the world in order to explain the findings of the report and implement measures that protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and lead to ending the occupation.

On Tuesday, Amnesty released a 280-page report titled “Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians” which concludes that the occupation state has imposed a “cruel system of domination” and is committing “crimes against humanity.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)