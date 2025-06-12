Ansarallah Warns: US Escalation against Iran Will Drag Region into Abyss of War

Ansarallah declared full readiness to escalate operations against Israel and warned the US against regional aggression, as Washington evacuates personnel amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Citing a source within Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, the American weekly news magazine Newsweek reported that the group remains on constant alert and is preparing to escalate its operations against Israel.

The source stated that Ansarallah is at its highest level of readiness, “as it was already essentially in a state of war with the Zionist enemy entity due to its aggression and siege on Gaza, followed by its aggression against Yemen.”

“In this regard, we are in a state of constant readiness and are working to escalate our operations against the usurping entity, against the backdrop of the escalating massacres in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian situation there,” the source reportedly said.

According to the report, the Ansarallah official also said that the group is “at the highest level of preparedness for any possible American escalation against us,” adding:

“Any escalation against the Islamic Republic of Iran is also dangerous and will drag the entire region into the abyss of war.”

Israel, the source added, represents the foremost security threat in the region. “It is certainly not in the interest of the American people to become involved in a new war in service of the Zionist entity,” he said, adding:

“America has no right to attack the countries of our community and our region in service of the Zionist enemy entity, which is considered the primary security threat to the region”.

These remarks followed reports on Wednesday that the US had begun evacuating non-essential personnel and their families from several countries in the region, including Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

According to Politico, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from bases across the Middle East. Meanwhile, The Washington Post cited officials as saying the move comes in anticipation of a possible imminent Israeli strike on Iran.

The developments come amid rising tensions and faltering nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasserzadeh responded to US threats of military action by warning: “We have the capability to strike all US bases. We will target them without hesitation.”

Ansarallah had earlier clarified that its ceasefire agreement with the US did not include Israel. The group has since continued to launch missiles toward Israeli targets.

This position came after US President Donald Trump announced a pause in American strikes on Yemen in exchange for Ansarallah halting attacks on ships—a move the group hailed as a “victory.”

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military launched a naval strike on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, shortly after issuing evacuation orders for three Yemeni ports. The move followed Israel’s claim that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

The United States has conducted repeated airstrikes on Yemen since March 15. Trump previously vowed to eliminate Ansarallah and warned Iran against supporting the group, before later agreeing to a ceasefire.

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel “in support of Gaza,” as well as naval operations targeting Israeli and Israeli-linked vessels. The group has pledged to continue its operations until Israel halts its assault on the Gaza Strip.

