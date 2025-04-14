Back to Arms – Resistance Roundup – Day 556

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are official statements from Gaza’s resistance factions detailing their latest clashes with Israeli forces.

While Israel continues expanding its so-called buffer zone along Gaza’s northern, eastern, and southern borders, it has largely avoided densely populated areas—cautious of resistance strikes.

Still, Israeli airstrikes persist, targeting civilians in their homes and in sprawling refugee encampments scattered throughout the Strip.

But when Israeli forces began advancing into the eastern Sheja’iya area of Gaza City, resistance fighters immediately launched precise, targeted operations in response.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

AL-AQSA TV (citing a statement from Al-Qassam Brigades): Al-Qassam fighters engaged with the occupation army in eastern Shuja’iyya, inflicting casualties. ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Army Radio confirmed that an explosive device was detonated on an Israeli tank today in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza, claiming it caused no casualties.

Watch: Al-Quds Brigades broadcast footage of its fighters monitoring and sniping an Israeli sniper while he was carrying out sniper attacks on civilians from the top of Al-Muntar Hill in the Sheja’iya neighborhood east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/tlFnKgRsWD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2025

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds broadcast footage of its fighters monitoring and sniping a zionist sniper while he was carrying out sniper attacks on civilians from the top of Al-Muntar Hill in the Sheja’iya neighborhood east of Gaza City.” Translation Notes: 0:14 – Monitoring soldiers from the 252nd Division affiliated with the Givati ​​Regular Infantry Brigade. 0:35 – The soldier who was targeted while he was conducting sniping operations against civilians in Shuja’iyya. 0:42 – “Ready, rely on Allah.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)