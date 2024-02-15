Born in a Tent – The Moment Arkan Came into a Rafah Refugee Camp (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

Meet Arkan, his name means ‘pillars’, pillars of faith, pillars of hope, and the pillars of steadfastness. Arkan has just joined the struggle for freedom.

The first voice that Arkan heard, as soon as he was born, was the whisper of his mother. And the first feeling he experienced was the gentle kiss of an exhausted woman, malnourished, surrounded by her children, in a cold tent, in a refugee camp in Rafah, south of Gaza.

The moment his father, a poor refugee from northern Gaza, held him, he made the call for prayer. “This way”, the happy father told The Palestine Chronicle, “Arkan will grow up to be strong and filled with faith.”

As tens of thousands of Gaza’s children have been killed, wounded or are missing under the rubble of the largely destroyed Strip, Arkan arrives to spread hope in the devastated refugee camp.

Refugee women from across the camp came to the tent to help the new mother cope with the heavy responsibility. They shared whatever crumbs of bread, extra blankets, and water.

The Palestine Chronicle visited the family and reported on the moment Arkan came into the world.

Arkan is yet to be registered with an actual name and a birth certificate, as Israel has destroyed all government facilities in Gaza and shut down or bombed all hospitals.

So, for now, his name is Arkan, his parents are displaced refugees, his birthplace is a tent, and his homeland is Palestine.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)