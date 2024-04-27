By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Jenin on Friday night, as Israeli forces raided several cities and towns across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians near the Salem military checkpoint, killing 21-year-old Mustafa Sultan Abed and 20-year-old Ahmad Mohammed Shawahna and injuring others.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, “heavily-armed soldiers” prevented ambulances from reaching the area to recover the two bodies.

For its part, the Israeli army confirmed that its soldiers had killed two Palestinians for allegedly “firing on a military site in the northern West Bank.”

Al-Jazeera quoted the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation as saying that a third Palestinian fled the scene after being injured, without providing further details.

The 2 martyrs, Mustafa Sultan Abed, and Ahmed Sharaa. May Allah be pleased with them and accept them 💔 pic.twitter.com/9ktnACyJpm — Tima🇵🇸 (@TimmiB_) April 26, 2024

Military Raids

Al Jazeera correspondent reported that Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Samou’, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), raided a number of homes, and searched them.

Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, raided an archaeological site in the center of the town on Friday and performed Talmudic rituals while giving Torah lessons before withdrawing from the site.

🚨 Scenes from the place of the martyrdom of the Mujahideen Ahmed Shawahna and Mustafa Abed near the entrance to the town of Rummana, west of Jenin. Glory to the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/or4MjsXNqf — 🔻 mari 🔻 (@marisaturno_) April 27, 2024

Al-Jazeera also said that the occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that Palestinian gunfire targeted the occupation forces as they stormed the city.

The Tulkarm Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, announced that its fighters fired a barrage of bullets at the occupation forces storming the city on the axis of Al-Salam Roundabout, at dawn on Saturday, and announced that direct casualties had been achieved.

On Friday, Israeli occupation forces stormed cities and towns in the West Bank, and arrested a number of young Palestinians.

Additionally, groups of Jewish settlers stormed archaeological sites in Nablus and Jenin on the fourth day of the Jewish Passover, under the protection of the occupation army.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has risen to 491, including 123 children, five women, five elderly and ten political prisoners in Israeli detention.

(PC, AJA)