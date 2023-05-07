BREAKING: Israeli Media Report of Possible Prisoner Swap with Gaza Resistance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Remembrance Day Ceremony. (Photo: via Prime Minister of Israel Twitter page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly informed his cabinet of ongoing talks for a possible prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, Israel’s Channel 12 and other Israeli media reported on Sunday.

“Israel is moving closer to a deal” with the Resistance movement Hamas, Netanyahu has informed his ministers, The Times of Israel reported, also citing Channel 12. 

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu did not elaborate further. 

In the meeting, Netanyahu “reportedly complained about the ‘pressure’ from the families of Israeli captives and slain IDF soldiers whose remains Hamas is holding”, the Times of Israel reported. .

Israeli officials are claiming that the Palestinian group Hamas has shown “flexibility during the talks”.

The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza is yet to comment on the Israeli reports. 

There are nearly 5,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Hundreds of them are suffering from various illnesses. These prisoners also include women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

