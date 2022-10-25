Hamas Mourns Death of Palestinian Migrants off Tunisian Coast

Hamas has mourned Palestinian migrants who drowned off the Tunisian coasts on Sunday.

“With deep sorrow and pain, Hamas is following up on the news about the death of Palestinians after a migrant boat sank off the shores of Tunisia and Greece,” an official statement said.

The statement added that “Hamas extends sincere condolences to and solidarity with the victims’ families and prays to Allah to bestow patience upon them and have mercy on the victims.”

Through its statement, Hamas called for Palestinian, Arab and international “support for Palestinian refugees and to hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the suffering of our people who are oppressed, deprived of their right to the land from which they were forcibly displaced, and forced to live under the Israeli occupation’s siege.”

On Sunday evening, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced the death of dozens of refugees off the Tunisian coast, including a number of Palestinians.

