‘Breaking the Sword’: Al-Qassam Details Tunnel Ambush, Vehicle Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported on Saturday that wounded soldiers were evacuated by helicopter from the ambush site in the Tuffah neighborhood.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, claimed responsibility on Sunday for a complex ambush it carried out the previous day against Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued via Telegram, the group said it executed the “Breaking the Sword” ambush east of the town of Beit Hanoun.

It reported that an anti-tank missile targeted a vehicle belonging to the command unit of the combat information gathering battalion in the Israeli army’s Gaza Division.

According to the statement, as a support force arrived to evacuate the initial unit, it was struck with an anti-personnel bomb, resulting in the killing and wounding of its members.

The Israeli army acknowledged late Saturday that one soldier had been killed and five others were seriously injured in the operation.

Further details of the complex ambush were reported by Israeli Army Radio, which said that Al-Qassam fighters emerged from a tunnel in Beit Hanoun and initially targeted a military vehicle with an RPG anti-tank missile, injuring three soldiers.

It added that an explosive device detonated when additional forces arrived to reinforce the initial team, killing one soldier and seriously injuring two others.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades also said its fighters carried out another complex ambush on Saturday against Israeli forces that had advanced into the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

According to the group, this ambush also resulted in deaths and injuries among Israeli forces. Al-Qassam said its fighters targeted a tank and a military bulldozer in the Jabal al-Surani area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, setting both on fire.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, took control of two Israeli drones, which "were carrying out intelligence missions in the skies over Gaza City," according to a statement released by the group.

In recent days, Israeli occupation forces have advanced into the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, including the neighborhoods of Shejaiya and Tuffah.

For their part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, broadcast footage of a separate operation, which involved the seizure of two Israeli drones.

According to a statement published by the group on its Telegram channel, the drones “were carrying out intelligence missions in the skies over Gaza City.”

