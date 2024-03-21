GAZA LIVE BLOG: US Submits Ceasefire Resolution | Al-Shifa Siege Continues | China: Stop the War Now – Day 167

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, announced that the US has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire, “tied to the release” of Israeli captives. Israeli forces continue to besiege the Al-Shifa Medical Complex for the fourth day in a row, reportedly burning buildings and ordering displaced Palestinian families to evacuate. China renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire while Israeli media reported that Britain threatened Tel Aviv to stop arms exports. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, March 20, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes are taking place between the resistance factions and the occupation army at the entrance to Al Wahda Street in the vicinity of the Al Shifa Complex in Gaza City.

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY: El-Sisi stresses to Blinken the necessity of working to activate the two-state solution.

LAPID: Lapid demands an immediate deal and not to launch an attack on Rafah.

Thursday, March 20, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Exchange negotiations are difficult, but a deal can be reached.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israel has executed 140 Palestinians since the start of the Al-Shifa Hospital operation.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israel has executed 140 Palestinians since the start of the Al-Shifa Hospital operation. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/x27psw15Rz pic.twitter.com/IvTylbtf2j — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israel fears a “domino” effect after Canada imposed an arms embargo on it.

Thursday, March 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AMBREY SECURITY COMPANY: A commercial ship reported being exposed to gunfire 109 nautical miles from the coast of Yemen, with no casualties recorded.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/x27psw15Rz pic.twitter.com/0RVzH3Do6X — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

BLINKEN: I discussed with the Saudi Crown Prince the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

IMAD ZAQOUT: Israeli forces forced families who were displaced to the complex to go to the south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army is preventing ambulances and civil defense vehicles from reaching the vicinity of the Shifa complex, which has witnessed intense bombing and military operations during the past four days.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as part of his sixth tour in the region since last October 7, to discuss ways to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, after the end of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

IMAD ZAQOUT: Israeli forces forced families who were displaced to the complex to go to the south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army is preventing ambulances and civil defense vehicles from reaching the vicinity of the Shifa complex, which has witnessed intense bombing and… pic.twitter.com/hzXlSr8Zmd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

Thursday, March 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHINESE FM: The international community must move immediately to stop the war in Gaza and consider relief a moral responsibility.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Britain threatened Tel Aviv to stop arms exports to it if it did not allow the Red Cross Society to visit prisoners who were arrested by the Israeli army since the beginning of the war.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel burned many buildings surrounding Al-Shifa Medical Complex and booby-trapped a number of others.

Thursday, March 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

WSJ (quoting Israeli and Arab officials): Israel is secretly working to appoint Palestinians or businessmen not linked to Hamas to distribute humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and to be responsible for the authority of the Strip after the end of the war.

WSJ (quoting Israeli and Arab officials): Israel is secretly working to appoint Palestinians or businessmen not linked to Hamas to distribute humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and to be responsible for the authority of the Strip after the end of the war. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/x2QVMpKvkr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

AXIOS: The US has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls “for an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza that’s “tied to the release” of hostages held by Hamas.

Thursday, March 20, 8:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house belonging to the Abu al-Arabi family, west of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

SAUDI MEDIA: Saudi Arabia has provided $40 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), covering meals for more than 250,000 people and providing tents and other shelter materials for 20,000 families in the Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)