Children Burned in Tents, Schools Targeted as Israeli Genocide on Gaza Continues

Despite widespread international condemnation, Israeli attacks in a single day struck tents, schools, and refugee camps across Gaza.

Israel continued its assaults across the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Citing medical sources, Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli airstrikes killed 17 Palestinian civilians, including nine children, in attacks on tents sheltering displaced people in Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced families east of Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza.

Al-Jazeera also reported that a Palestinian civilian was killed in a drone strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another was killed in an airstrike on the Al-Sha’af area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

This DISABLED BOY, Ahmad, was burnt to death along with his family in their tent tonight as he was a terrorist according to Netanyahu and extremist members of his cabinet! pic.twitter.com/R0dq0QsMAl — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 17, 2025

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces opened fire on eastern Gaza City, while Israeli troops also reportedly demolished residential buildings in Gaza City and Rafah.

In Khan Yunis, the Civil Defense recovered the bodies of over 15 people, mostly women and children, after Israeli forces shelled tents sheltering displaced civilians. The fire resulting from the bombardment reportedly burned victims and injured others.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that 35 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes across the Strip on Wednesday.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)