Chile President Calls for Solidarity with Palestine like that for Ukraine

Chilean President Gabriel Boric called on the international community to show solidarity with Palestine as it has shown support for Ukraine, The Middle East Monitor reported.

“We are monitoring what is happening in Ukraine, such as the attack on a children’s hospital in the city of Mariupol, or the attack that targeted a military base 20 kilometers from Poland,” Boric said on Tuesday, speaking to Canal 13 Boric. He added:

“We sympathize with the Ukrainian people because of the war. However, there are a lot of other regions that witness other scourges, Palestine for example, nonetheless, we just see little solidarity.”

Boric explained that “Palestine has been occupied for a long time, and we do not know much about what is happening there.”

Chile's President, Gabriel Boric, has called on the International Community to show solidarity with Palestine, as it shows today with Ukraine during an exclusive interview at "Las Caras de la Moneda" program, Quds Press reported today. pic.twitter.com/78ZYlEjIBZ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 17, 2022

The president is a strong supporter of the Palestinians calling for importing goods from the occupied territories. He recently described Israel as “a criminal state” and called for the defense of human rights, irrespective of how powerful countries are.”

Chile is home to the largest Palestinian community in South America, with more than half a million Palestinians living there.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)