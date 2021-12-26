Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Israeli Attack on Burqa (VIDEO)

December 26, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
The village of Burqa has been the main target of a fresh wave of violent attacks by Jewish settlers for over a week. (Photo: via Social Media)

At least 58 Palestinians were injured on Saturday and many others suffocated from teargas by Israeli soldiers who locked down the main entrance to the village of Burqa, in the occupied West Bank districts of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The shutdown of the village entrance came as the Israeli occupation army reinforced its presence in the Nablus-Jenin road, which is close to the village, to secure dozens of busloads packed with Jewish settlers. The settlers made a provocative tour of Homesh, an illegal Jewish settlement that was evacuated in 2005.

The Israeli soldiers clashed with scores of Palestinian protesters who were infuriated by the shutdown of the village entrance, and fired live bullets, rubber-coated rounds, stun grenades and teargas to disperse them, injuring at least 10 Palestinians with gunfire and another 48 protesters by rubber-coated rounds. Many cases of suffocation from teargas were reported.

Wafa Awwad, a photojournalist working with WAFA Agency, was injured by a rubber-coated round while covering the clashes.

Those wounded by live bullets were evacuated to a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus for medical treatment, and the condition of one of them was described as critical.

Similar clashes also erupted in the meantime at the entrance to the neighboring village of Bazariya as the settlers, protected by the Israeli military, were making their way past the village towards Homesh. No injuries were reported.

Over the last few days, Jewish settlers, protected by the Israeli army, attacked and attempted to raid homes of Palestinian citizens at the outskirts of the village of Burqa, which is close to the route leading to Homesh.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

