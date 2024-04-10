Eid al-Fitr – Over 60,000 Palestinians Perform Prayer at Al-Aqsa, Mourn Gaza Victims

Large contingents of Israeli police officers were stationed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the Old City.

More than 60,000 Palestinians observed Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, marking the end of Ramadan, according to Anadolu news agency.

Rather than a festive atmosphere, however, worshippers gathered to remember the victims of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for over six months.

Large contingents of Israeli police officers were stationed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the Old City.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem confirmed that over 60,000 worshippers participated in the Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

#Palestinians celebrated Eid al-Fitr and performed the #Eid prayer in the al-Aqsa Mosque defying the Israeli occupation. The IOF later stormed the Mosque and assaulted the worshippers.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/RNrtrTo64x — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 10, 2024

Despite the rain, Muslim worshippers began arriving at the mosque even before the Fajr, or morning prayers, according to reports from Anadolu correspondents.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli police assaulted Palestinians as they entered and exited the mosque, particularly in the Bab al-Asbat and Bab al-Silsila areas of the Old City.

Some worshippers were prevented from entering Al-Aqsa by Israeli authorities and resorted to praying at the mosque’s outer gates.

Occupation police forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque following the end of Eid Al-Fitr prayers earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/GIFDIKZslD — Commendable 🇵🇸🇾🇪🇸🇾🇮🇶🇱🇧🇮🇷 (@Commendable99) April 10, 2024

Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque has been increasingly restricted for Palestinian Muslims amid escalating tensions across the occupied West Bank, in parallel with Israel’s war on Gaza, starting on October 7.

Al-Aqsa Mosque holds deep significance as the third-holiest site in Islam.

East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is situated, was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move not recognized by the international community.

(PC, Anadolu)