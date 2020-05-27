European Leaders Write to Netanyahu Urging Him to Halt Annexation Plans

Several European leaders have recently sent letters urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, according to a Tuesday Axios report.

European nations have previously expressed opposition to Israel’s West Bank annexation ambitions, deeming them a violation of international law and detrimental to prospects of peace.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote Netanyahu to say the annexation plans will “undermine stability in the Middle East”, and dialogue with Palestinians alone will give Israel “peace, security and stability”, according to Axios.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wrote a letter in coordination with France, Axios reported, citing European and Israeli officials.

Spain and Italy’s prime ministers have also emphasized the need for negotiations with Palestinians and respect for international law.

Israel’s annexation plans, which are backed by the US and rejected by the Palestinians, have drawn international opposition.

Aside from most of the EU’s push to dissuade Israel from annexing parts of the West Bank, Turkey has previously stated it will “not allow” Israel to move forward with its plans.

Jordan, which has signed a peace treaty with Israel, warned of a “massive conflict” and said it would review its relationship with Israel if annexation plans move ahead.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his pledge to annex part of the occupied Palestinian West Bank in July.

Palestinians have expressed outrage, appealing to the international community to block the Israeli step, which, if implemented, would be considered the final nail in the two-state solution’s coffin.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on May 19 that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.

