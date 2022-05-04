European Task Force Joins Spanish Lawmaker in Supporting Ban Trade with Illegal Settlements (VIDEO)

A Brussels-based European task force on Wednesday joined a Spanish lawmaker’s call for supporting a ban on EU trade with illegal Jewish settlements, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The European Coordination Committee for Palestine (ECCP), a network of associations, NGOs, committees and solidarity groups acting for Palestine, said that it has joined a member of the Spanish parliament, Miguel Urbán, in supporting a general rule on EU trade with Israeli settlements, reinforcing calls for the EU to stop emboldening Israel’s apartheid regime and land theft through its trade with settlements.

Today we join @MiguelUrban in supporting a general rule to ban EU trade with settlements established illegally on occupied lands https://t.co/PADOE6ia7b Sign the citizen's led initiative NOW! https://t.co/UiDBiOj0pf pic.twitter.com/fG6Bbr4uvO — ECCP Brussels (@ECCPBrussels) May 4, 2022

“EU trade policy should respect international law and human rights, but actually it does not,” Urbán said in a video on Tuesday.

Urbán voiced his support for a European grassroots initiative, Stop Settlements, which opposes profits from annexation and occupation to protect human rights, fair trade, and international peace and stability.

“From anti-capitalists and myself as MEP, I support ]the[ European Citizens’ Initiative for the EU to stop importing blood products” from the occupied Palestinian territories, he said.

Among the recent signatories of the initiative are Jeremy Corbyn and US political activist and scholar Angela Davis.

