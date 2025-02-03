Fierce Clashes in Jenin as Israel Escalates Incursions in the West Bank 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 70 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank.

Resistance fighters operating under the Saraya Al-Quds Brigades have engaged in fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin, achieving direct hits, according to reports.

Jenin’s Silat al-Harithiya Brigade, which operates under the al-Quds Brigades, said its fighters rained volleys of bullets on Israeli infantry forces and military vehicles during its ongoing incursion into the area, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Resistance fighters were also able to detonate a Sijjil improvised explosive device (IED) inside a military vehicle on its way to support another Israeli force besieging a house, achieving direct hits, the report noted.

The fighters also planted several Sijjil and KJ37 mines on routes used by Israeli military vehicles leading to the entry of the city.

Israeli Infantry Unit Ambushed

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, for its part, targeted the Israeli army with a heavy barrage of gunfire during their raid on the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

Footage recorded by Israeli forces show soldiers rigging demolition bombs in multiple homes across the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Brigades also announced that their fighters ambushed an Israeli occupation infantry unit inside the Fara’a camp on Sunday, and managed to detonate a high-explosive device, targeting the unit while unleashing a heavy barrage of gunfire at them.

This comes amid the series of raids and attacks carried out by the Israeli army on multiple cities and camps in the West Bank. This included the storming of the western area of Nablus from the Deir Sharaf checkpoint, the vicinity of al-Ain Camp west of Nablus, and the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah, Al Mayadeen reported.

Youth Killed in Hebron

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed and several others injured on Sunday by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire during a military raid on the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The report said Israeli forces stormed the camp, deploying snipers on the rooftops of several homes and the windows of a mosque. They fired live bullets and shot tear gas canisters at the residents.

Mohammed Ahmad Hdoosh, 27, was shot and seriously injured in the abdomen.

Hdoosh, a first Sergeant in the Customs Police Authority, was rushed to the Beit Fajjar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Confrontations broke out with Israeli forces in the camp following the killing of Hdoosh, resulting in the injury of four young men by live ammunition in their lower limbs. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Blockade of Entrances

Abdul Hai Jawabra, an activist in the Al-Arroub camp, said that Israeli incursions into the camp have notably intensified in recent weeks.

He further explained that Israeli forces have reinforced their blockade of the main and secondary entrances to the camp, severely hindering residents’ access to medical centers and hospitals outside, WAFA reported.

A 15-year-old boy from the town of Sa’ir, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), was critically injured on Monday by two explosive bullets fired by Israeli occupation forces stationed at the village entrance, WAFA reported.

The youth sustained one bullet wound to his thigh and another to his upper pelvis. Medical personnel described his condition as stable but indicated that urgent surgery was required.

Israeli forces initially attempted to detain him before eventually handing him over to Red Crescent paramedics, the report noted.

Jenin

On Monday morning, the Israeli army forced the residents of buildings overlooking the Jenin refugee camp to evacuate.

Army drones had flown in the sky of the city and the camp, and demanded through loudspeakers that the residents of the buildings overlooking Jenin camp evacuate, WAFA reported.

Several Israeli military vehicles were stationed near the buildings that were required to be evacuated.

On Sunday, the Israeli army demolished 100 buildings in Jenin, according to reports cited by Al Mayadeen. In the Jenin refugee camp, around 20 buildings in the eastern part of the camp were rigged with explosives and detonated simultaneously, with loud explosions heard across the city and surrounding areas, the report added.

No Immediate Withdrawal – Katz

Israel launched Operation Iron Wall in the town and refugee camp last week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Jenin last week and vowed that the army would remain in Jenin even after the operation ends, giving no withdrawal date.

“The IDF is operating powerfully in the Jenin refugee camp, to thwart terrorists and destroy the infrastructure of terror, as we saw here today,” Katz reportedly said.

“The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was,” he added.

Child Shot in Tulkarm

On Monday, a 13-year-old girl was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Akasha neighborhood of Tulkarm refugee camp, reported WAFA.

The child was wounded by bullet shrapnel in her chest and was transported to Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in the city. Medical officials described her condition as stable.

Meanwhile, Israeli military bulldozers leveled Yasser Arafat Street, stretching from the beginning of Nablus Street to the city center and the northern entrance of the camp. The destruction resulted in severe damage to infrastructure and the displacement of street vendors operating in the area.

Displaced at Gunpoint

At the same time, Israeli forces continued to deploy additional military units into both Tulkarm city and its refugee camp, enforcing a strict siege. Israeli troops have also seized high-rise buildings within and around the camp, converting them into military outposts and sniper positions.

Residents of the camp are being forcibly displaced at gunpoint, with many compelled to flee toward the city, WAFA reported.

Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kamil said “the occupation forces have forced more than 75% of the residents of Tulkarm camp to be forcibly displaced, due to the ongoing aggression for the eighth consecutive day.”

He said, “Approximately 9,000 citizens of different ages have been displaced from the camp.”

Tubas

On Monday afternoon, Israeli military bulldozers began to raze the main market street in Al-Far’a camp, south of Tubas, WAFA reported.

Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed the camp market with a crawler bulldozer, and began bulldozing and destroying the streets and infrastructure, while the street located in the center of the camp witnessed an intensive deployment of occupation soldiers, who opened fire.

The army had closed all entrances to the camp with earth mounds since Sunday, and imposed a tight siege on it. Several families residing in the vicinity of the camp were forced to evacuate and their homes were converted into military barracks.

For the second day in a row, the occupation forces continue their aggression on the town of Tamoun and Al-Far’a camp, south of Tubas, amid a tight siege and closure of all entrances. Several homes have been raided and many detained.

Israeli occupation forces also bulldozed side roads south of Nablus, that connected seven villages, WAFA reported.

Scores Detained

On Sunday Israeli police detained 432 Palestinian workers inside Palestine 1948, on the pretext of “residence without permits,” WAFA reported.

Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 70 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday.

In Jenin, 38 have been killed, 15 in Tubas, 6 in Nablus, 5 in Tulkarm, 3 in Hebron, 2 in Bethlehem and one person was killed in Jerusalem. Among those killed were 10 children.

