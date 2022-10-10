For Third Day in a Row, 100,000 Palestinians Remain under Israeli Lockdown in Shufat, Anata (VIDEO)

October 10, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces handcuff and detain a young Palestinian man outside the town of Anata. (Photo: via QNN)

For the third consecutive day, Israeli forces kept under forced lockdown the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, where at least 100,000 Palestinians live,  the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation forces continued to raid homes in the two communities, clash with residents and detain people, as hundreds of troops continued to search for the suspect who allegedly carried out a fatal attack on Saturday night, killing an Israeli soldier and critically injuring a security man.

The Israeli army has prevented all residents, including students, from leaving the camp, which is separated from East Jerusalem by an eight-meter-high concrete wall and a military checkpoint, despite the fact that it is located within the Jerusalem municipal boundaries.

Reports from the refugee camp said at least 20 people were arrested since the attack.

Anata mayor Taha Rifai told WAFA that the Israeli forces continued on Monday to break into homes, terrorizing families, stopping people in the streets and checking their papers, while forcing shops to shut down.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*