For Third Day in a Row, 100,000 Palestinians Remain under Israeli Lockdown in Shufat, Anata (VIDEO)

For the third consecutive day, Israeli forces kept under forced lockdown the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, where at least 100,000 Palestinians live, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation forces continued to raid homes in the two communities, clash with residents and detain people, as hundreds of troops continued to search for the suspect who allegedly carried out a fatal attack on Saturday night, killing an Israeli soldier and critically injuring a security man.

Media coverage| For the second day in a row, Israeli occupation authorities continue their closure of the entrances to the town of Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, denying entry and exit of Palestinans into and out of the town and the adjacent Shufat refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/Wyaymw2bR1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 10, 2022

The Israeli army has prevented all residents, including students, from leaving the camp, which is separated from East Jerusalem by an eight-meter-high concrete wall and a military checkpoint, despite the fact that it is located within the Jerusalem municipal boundaries.

Reports from the refugee camp said at least 20 people were arrested since the attack.

Israeli occupation forces fire tear gas canisters towards Palestinian homes in Anata town, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/46htKzfeHV — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 10, 2022

Anata mayor Taha Rifai told WAFA that the Israeli forces continued on Monday to break into homes, terrorizing families, stopping people in the streets and checking their papers, while forcing shops to shut down.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)